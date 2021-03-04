Tony Khan Comments On 'Major Star' Signing With AEW

On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Paul Wight revealing that a big signing will be revealed during Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view.

"Last night, Paul Wight told you that you’re not going to be the only one with the scoops around here anymore, and he’s gonna break some scoops too. He told the world, and it’s true that there’s going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he’s coming here, and it’s absolutely true what Paul said."

"This Sunday a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. I can confirm what Paul said is true, and I’m not talking about the person in the ladder match. We have a great, fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person who I’m saying is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW, the person Paul referenced, that’s not the sixth person in the ladder match. Paul’s talking about a big surprise, and that’s that’s no joke. What he said to you I can confirm is true."