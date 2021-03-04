AEW 'Face Of The Revolution' Ladder Match Competitors Will Compete For Literal Brass Ring

The six wrestlers in this Sunday's AEW 'Face of the Revolution' ladder match will compete for a literal brass ring, Tony Khan has confirmed.

The match, which will see Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta, Lance Archer, Max Caster and a yet-to-be-named wrestler, will see the winner earn a future TNT Championship match. #

On AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan revealed that the title opportunity will be represented by a brass ring, a not-so-subtle dig at Vince McMahon and WWE.

The term 'Brass ring' has been synonymous with the WWE Chairman since he mentioned it during a Steve Austin podcast appearance, and has been used over the years by wrestlers with unfavourable things to say about McMahon.

In his 2011 Pipebomb, CM Punk spoke about Vince McMahon's "imaginary brass rings," in his scathing worked shoot against the company.

This comes after Paul Wight (aka The Big Show in WWE), debuted his new AEW 'No More B.S.' which some have said is a double meaning, referring to the Big Show name, and the reported 'B.S' he had in WWE during his latter years with the company.

AEW Revolution 2021 will take place this Sunday, and will also feature an Exploding Barbed Wire death match for the AEW Championship between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, as well as the AEW in-ring debut of Sting.