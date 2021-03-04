Kayla Braxton Comes Out As Bisexual On Twitter

Braxton also shared an image of the flag for bisexuality, and we at WrestlingNewsSource would like to congratulate her on being ready to come out.

My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah - I’m Bi. 😎

Braxton, 27, made the announcement in the early hours of Thursday morning:

WWE correspondent and host of 'The Bump' Kayla Braxton has come out as Bisexual in a tweet.

