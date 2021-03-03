William Regal To Make Big Announcement Next Week On WWE NXT

NXT General Manager William Regal has a big announcement to make on next week's episode following the events that took place during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained their titles against Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The finish saw Gonzalez accidentally knocked out referee Aja Smith and before booting Jax out of the ring.

Baszler got Kai into the Kirifuda Clutch when Adam Pearce sent out a Raw referee to call the finish. The issue here was that Gonzalez was the legal competitor NOT Kai.

Pearce and Regal were later seen backstage talking about what went down. McKenzie Mitchell asked Regal about what will now happen. Regal said he will make an announcement next week that will "change the landscape of NXT."