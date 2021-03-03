Legendary Wrestling Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Passes Away Aged 76

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Crockett family.

The 76-year-old Crockett is a former President of the National Wrestling Alliance, having served as President off-and-on from 1980 to 1991. He and his father, Jim Crockett Sr., were the owners of JCP: Jim Crockett Promotions, which was the forerunner to Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling.

It was revealed a few days ago that Crockett was in grave condition and being cared for in hospice care.

Robert Gibson of The Rock n 'Roll Express has announced the passing of the legendary Jim Crockett Jr. at the age of 76. Gibson made the sad announcement on his official fan page . He posted a photo of Crockett Jr. with the caption, "Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many."

