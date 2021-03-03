AEW To Reveal A Hall Of Fame Worthy Signing At Sunday's Revolution PPV

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Tony Schiavone welcomed Paul Wight (Big Show) to AEW.

Wight took to the mic and asked the crowd who saw this coming, he also hyped his upcoming role as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation.

The big news out of the segment came when Wight said he has a "big scoop" and noted that AEW will be revealing the signing of a talent "Hall of Fame worthy, but it’s not who you think."

He added this person will be a "huge asset to AEW."

Who do you think AEW has signed?