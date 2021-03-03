NXT Championship Match Announced For Next Week

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mar 03 - NXT General Manager William Regal has a big announcement to make on next week's episode following the events that took place during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Shayna Baszler a[...]
Mar 03 - Robert Gibson of The Rock n 'Roll Express has announced the passing of the legendary Jim Crockett Jr. at the age of 76. Gibson made the sad announcement on his official fan page. He posted a photo of [...]
Mar 03 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF held a press conference to promote their match against the Young Bucks at this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. The Inner Circle had questions [...]
Mar 03 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Tony Schiavone welcomed Paul Wight (Big Show) to AEW. Wight took to the mic and asked the crowd who saw this coming, he also hyped his upcoming role as a commentator[...]
Mar 03 - On tonight's WWE NXT, Finn Balor announced that he will put the NXT Championship on the line against Adam Cole on next week's episode. Balor issued the challenge after interrupting Roderick Strong wh[...]
Mar 03 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened with the much-hyped mixed tag team match featuring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The match had a few notable s[...]
Mar 03 - For the last couple days, there has been a rumor that WWE is moving NXT to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37. Today on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed the move is a "done deal" wit[...]
Mar 03 - During an interview with Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Ahmed Johnson was asked why he he hasn't ever been indicated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Johnson revealed it is due to the fact he had a fal[...]
Mar 03 - During today's AEW media call, Cody Rhodes was asked about his thoughts concerning the rumor that WWE NXT moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania 37. Here is what he had to say: “If we&[...]
Mar 03 - Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day. Rhodes did a media call today to promote tonigh[...]
Mar 03 - Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz. Lashley had been interviewed by FOX Sports, and below is what Lashley said abou[...]
Mar 03 - Impact Wrestling Xplosion production is going to be on an extended hiatus. This is a long running TV show for the company, and it should be stated it is not cancelled. PWInsider just states the[...]
Mar 03 - A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future. Scurll was a part of the January 22 NJPW Strong taping w[...]
Mar 03 - WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session on tonight’s show. Below is the announ[...]
Mar 03 - Event tickets for WWE WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium are believed to be going on sale next week, according to Fightful Select. The company will be holding a test event this Friday to work o[...]
Mar 03 - AEW has a big night ahead of them for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company plans to open tonight's broadcast with the much-hyped tag match featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargil[...]
Mar 03 - HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription. As seen below it appears to reveal that NXT TakeOver will take place on April 8[...]
Mar 03 - In a Twitter Q&A, Ali had revealed that he is wrestling while dealing with a torn PCL. He stated that wrestling with a torn PCL is frustrating to the fan who asked the question. He also stated wh[...]
Mar 03 - Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They are going to be taking on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez who earned the title[...]
Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Wight never being a top guy in WCW alongside the cruiserweights being small guys who just could not be main eventers. [...]
Mar 03 - WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she is suffering with an injury. She has a partial LCL tear. It was announced last week in the NXT Injury Report that Kacy suffered a leg injury in[...]
Mar 02 - On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW[...]