Cody Says Pat McAfee Is Trying To Get A Job At AEW Every Other Day

Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day.

Rhodes did a media call today to promote tonight's AEW Dynamite show where is is teaming with Red Velvet to take on Shaq and Jade Cargill.

After Shaq said that his match against Cody and Red Velvet will top every celebrity pro wrestling match, McAfee chimed in to disagree with this statement. This is when Rhodes went on to comment about Pat. He says that McAfee has been trying to get a job in AEW every other day.