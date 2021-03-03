WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bobby Lashley Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning Title
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 03, 2021
Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz.
Lashley had been interviewed by FOX Sports, and below is what Lashley said about his title win.
“The one thing that is more important than anything for me, it’s more than money, it’s that legacy. I was able to etch my name into the history of professional wrestling that only a few people can say that they actually have. Then, when you look at the lineage of people that have held that title, to put my name amongst those guys … I can’t even articulate what that means to me. This is huge, because being the WWE Champion, they expect a lot out of you. You gotta carry the show. You got a lot of things to go through. You gotta put on some of the best matches. You gotta do the things that a lot of the other guys aren’t doing.
Before I came back on this last run, I told them, ‘I want all of that. Because that’s what I came back for. I’m coming back for that WWE Championship and I’m not stopping until I get it. Then, when I do get it, I’m ready to build a legacy.’ I wanted Bobby Lashley’s time, ‘The Almighty’ Lashley’s time, with that title to mean something, and mean something big. That’s what I want to make happen.”
Then he had stated what Vince said to him:
“Booker came on and said it one time on one of the pre-shows, he was like, ‘Man, you should be main eventing. I don’t know what you’re doing right now, but I don’t know why they don’t have Bobby main eventing WrestleMania.’ Booker said that,” Lashley recalled. “To me, that meant the world, because I have so much respect for Booker. I have so much respect for a lot of the guys that I came up and first worked with, like JBL and Booker, some of those guys, so I’ve been hearing some really good word from some of those guys and those words really resonated in me and let me realize to stop just having fun. You’re not here to have fun. Vince doesn’t want you here to have fun. Vince wants to get in an argument with you because you’re fighting for something that you want. Vince wants you to step out of the box and do something bigger.
Vince wants you to want WrestleMania so much that the crowd forces them to give you that title. And I think I started to get into that point this last year, several months definitely. I’ve been mean, man. I’ve been mean. I go out there with a vengeance and there’s a whole lot of confidence running through me.
When I was able to go through that curtain [after winning the WWE Championship] and give Vince a hug, he grabbed me and he held me for a while and was like, ‘Man, I’m proud of you.’”