NJPW Won't Be Using Marty Scurll For The Foreseeable Future

A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future.

Scurll was a part of the January 22 NJPW Strong taping where he was apparently involved in a post-match storyline with Rocky Romero, but those plans have been nixed — likely due to the backlash from fans according to F4WOnline.

As a part of the Speaking Out movement last year, Scurll was involved in sexually assaulting a then 16 year old female. He did post two statements on the subject and admitted to what had happened, but said everything was within consent and legal due to UK age of consent. He also stated he didn't know the females age till after the fact.