Update On When WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets Will Go On Sale

WWE Superstars were told recently friends and family comped tickets would either be “severely limited” or completely unavailable this year due to the COVID-19 protocols.

The company will be holding a test event this Friday to work out any possible issues with ticket sales.

Event tickets for WWE WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium are believed to be going on sale next week, according to Fightful Select.

Cody Says Pat McAfee Is Trying To Get A Job At AEW Every Other Day

Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day. Rhodes did a media call today to promote tonigh[...] Mar 03 - Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day. Rhodes did a media call today to promote tonigh[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning Title

Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz. Lashley had been interviewed by FOX Sports, and below is what Lashley said abou[...] Mar 03 - Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz. Lashley had been interviewed by FOX Sports, and below is what Lashley said abou[...]

Impact Wrestling Xplosion Goes On Extended Hiatus

Impact Wrestling Xplosion production is going to be on an extended hiatus. This is a long running TV show for the company, and it should be stated it is not cancelled. PWInsider just states the[...] Mar 03 - Impact Wrestling Xplosion production is going to be on an extended hiatus. This is a long running TV show for the company, and it should be stated it is not cancelled. PWInsider just states the[...]

NJPW Won't Be Using Marty Scurll For The Foreseeable Future

A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future. Scurll was a part of the January 22 NJPW Strong taping w[...] Mar 03 - A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future. Scurll was a part of the January 22 NJPW Strong taping w[...]

New Therapy Segment Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session on tonight’s show. Below is the announ[...] Mar 03 - WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session on tonight’s show. Below is the announ[...]

WWE Shop Now Selling New Legacy Championship For Steve Austin

WWE Shop is now selling a new Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title belt retailing at $999.99. Below is the description: By opening a can of whoop ass, giving mid[...] Mar 03 - WWE Shop is now selling a new Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title belt retailing at $999.99. Below is the description: By opening a can of whoop ass, giving mid[...]

Opening Segment For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Revealed, Updated Card

AEW has a big night ahead of them for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company plans to open tonight's broadcast with the much-hyped tag match featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargil[...] Mar 03 - AEW has a big night ahead of them for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company plans to open tonight's broadcast with the much-hyped tag match featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargil[...]

Update On When NXT TakeOver Will Take Place During WrestleMania 37 Week

HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription. As seen below it appears to reveal that NXT TakeOver will take place on April 8[...] Mar 03 - HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription. As seen below it appears to reveal that NXT TakeOver will take place on April 8[...]

Mustafa Ali Reveals He's Wrestling While Dealing With A Torn PCL

In a Twitter Q&A, Ali had revealed that he is wrestling while dealing with a torn PCL. He stated that wrestling with a torn PCL is frustrating to the fan who asked the question. He also stated wh[...] Mar 03 - In a Twitter Q&A, Ali had revealed that he is wrestling while dealing with a torn PCL. He stated that wrestling with a torn PCL is frustrating to the fan who asked the question. He also stated wh[...]

Tonight's WWE NXT Preview

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They are going to be taking on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez who earned the title[...] Mar 03 - Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They are going to be taking on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez who earned the title[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Paul Wight Never Clicked In WCW

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Wight never being a top guy in WCW alongside the cruiserweights being small guys who just could not be main eventers. [...] Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Wight never being a top guy in WCW alongside the cruiserweights being small guys who just could not be main eventers. [...]

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro Announces Injury

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she is suffering with an injury. She has a partial LCL tear. It was announced last week in the NXT Injury Report that Kacy suffered a leg injury in[...] Mar 03 - WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she is suffering with an injury. She has a partial LCL tear. It was announced last week in the NXT Injury Report that Kacy suffered a leg injury in[...]

Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice PPV

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW[...] Mar 02 - On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW[...]

The Rock: 'Vince McMahon Was One Of My Greatest Business Mentors And A Father Figure'

During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not alway[...] Mar 02 - During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not alway[...]

Peacock Releases FAQ About WWE Network Move

WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the service. Ahead of the launch, Peacock has release[...] Mar 02 - WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the service. Ahead of the launch, Peacock has release[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Dips Slightly, Holds Up Well Across Three Hours

Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. This week's episode saw The Miz lose his WWE Champio[...] Mar 02 - Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. This week's episode saw The Miz lose his WWE Champio[...]

Update On NXT's Involvement For WrestleMania 37

According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn Balor will defend their titles on the grand stage. [...] Mar 02 - According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn Balor will defend their titles on the grand stage. [...]

Shaq On His Big AEW Dynamite Tag Match Tomorrow, 'Oh, I’m Winning. Guaranteed'

In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill [...] Mar 02 - In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill [...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Is Progressing Rapidly

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign of weakness, but I call bulls–t on that! The[...] Mar 02 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign of weakness, but I call bulls–t on that! The[...]

UPDATED: Tony Khan Says His Talent Won't Appear At Charity Event If Joey Ryan Is There

A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. The event is also advertisin[...] Mar 02 - A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. The event is also advertisin[...]

Official Press Release Confirming NWA Return On FITE TV

FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that the National Wrestling Alli[...] Mar 02 - FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that the National Wrestling Alli[...]

AEW Announces Match Change For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2[...]

WWE Rumored To Be Moving NXT To Tuesday Nights

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with the start date believed to be April 13, 2021. "He[...] Mar 02 - The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with the start date believed to be April 13, 2021. "He[...]