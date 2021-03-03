Update On When NXT TakeOver Will Take Place During WrestleMania 37 Week

If you try and cancel your WWE subscription, a page pops up with upcoming events including NXT Takeover on 4/8. pic.twitter.com/UdEKcz4Ehn

As seen below it appears to reveal that NXT TakeOver will take place on April 8, 2021, two days before WrestleMania 37 on the 10th & 11th of April.

HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription.

Cody Says Pat McAfee Is Trying To Get A Job At AEW Every Other Day

Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day[...] Mar 03 - Cody Rhodes reveals that Pat McAfee is trying to jump ship on over to AEW. He stated that Pat has been trying to get a job within AEW every single day[...]

Bobby Lashley Reveals What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning Title

Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz. Lashley had been interviewed [...] Mar 03 - Bobby Lashley revealed what Vince McMahon said to him following winning the WWE Championship where he defeated The Miz. Lashley had been interviewed [...]

Impact Wrestling Xplosion Goes On Extended Hiatus

Impact Wrestling Xplosion production is going to be on an extended hiatus. This is a long running TV show for the company, and it should be stated it [...] Mar 03 - Impact Wrestling Xplosion production is going to be on an extended hiatus. This is a long running TV show for the company, and it should be stated it [...]

NJPW Won't Be Using Marty Scurll For The Foreseeable Future

A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future. Scurll[...] Mar 03 - A NJPW podcast called Super J-Cast, had first reported that Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any NJPW shows in the near future. Scurll[...]

New Therapy Segment Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session o[...] Mar 03 - WWE has just announced that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory will attend a therapy session o[...]

Update On When WWE WrestleMania 37 Tickets Will Go On Sale

Event tickets for WWE WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium are believed to be going on sale next week, according to Fightful Select. The company [...] Mar 03 - Event tickets for WWE WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium are believed to be going on sale next week, according to Fightful Select. The company [...]

WWE Shop Now Selling New Legacy Championship For Steve Austin

WWE Shop is now selling a new Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title belt retailing at $999.99. Below is the descr[...] Mar 03 - WWE Shop is now selling a new Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title belt retailing at $999.99. Below is the descr[...]

Opening Segment For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Revealed, Updated Card

AEW has a big night ahead of them for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company plans to open tonight's broadcast with the much-hyped tag matc[...] Mar 03 - AEW has a big night ahead of them for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The company plans to open tonight's broadcast with the much-hyped tag matc[...]

Update On When NXT TakeOver Will Take Place During WrestleMania 37 Week

HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription. As seen below it appears to r[...] Mar 03 - HeelByNature.com has posted a photo of what happens to a WWE Network subscriber when they try to cancel a subscription. As seen below it appears to r[...]

Mustafa Ali Reveals He's Wrestling While Dealing With A Torn PCL

In a Twitter Q&A, Ali had revealed that he is wrestling while dealing with a torn PCL. He stated that wrestling with a torn PCL is frustrating to [...] Mar 03 - In a Twitter Q&A, Ali had revealed that he is wrestling while dealing with a torn PCL. He stated that wrestling with a torn PCL is frustrating to [...]

Tonight's WWE NXT Preview

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They are going to be taking on D[...] Mar 03 - Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. They are going to be taking on D[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Paul Wight Never Clicked In WCW

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Wight never being a top guy in WCW alongside the cruiserweights being[...] Mar 03 - On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Wight never being a top guy in WCW alongside the cruiserweights being[...]

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro Announces Injury

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she is suffering with an injury. She has a partial LCL tear. It was announced last week in the NX[...] Mar 03 - WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she is suffering with an injury. She has a partial LCL tear. It was announced last week in the NX[...]

Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice PPV

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact Wor[...] Mar 02 - On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact Wor[...]

The Rock: 'Vince McMahon Was One Of My Greatest Business Mentors And A Father Figure'

During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greate[...] Mar 02 - During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greate[...]

Peacock Releases FAQ About WWE Network Move

WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the [...] Mar 02 - WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the [...]

WWE Raw Viewership Dips Slightly, Holds Up Well Across Three Hours

Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. Th[...] Mar 02 - Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. Th[...]

Update On NXT's Involvement For WrestleMania 37

According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn B[...] Mar 02 - According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn B[...]

Shaq On His Big AEW Dynamite Tag Match Tomorrow, 'Oh, I’m Winning. Guaranteed'

In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW [...] Mar 02 - In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW [...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Is Progressing Rapidly

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign [...] Mar 02 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign [...]

UPDATED: Tony Khan Says His Talent Won't Appear At Charity Event If Joey Ryan Is There

A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 20[...] Mar 02 - A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 20[...]

Official Press Release Confirming NWA Return On FITE TV

FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment[...] Mar 02 - FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment[...]

AEW Announces Match Change For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team [...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team [...]

WWE Rumored To Be Moving NXT To Tuesday Nights

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with [...] Mar 02 - The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with [...]