Peacock Releases FAQ About WWE Network Move

WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the service.

Ahead of the launch, Peacock has released a FAQ.

Check out the complete FAQ below:

When will WWE Network be available on Peacock?

WWE Network will be available on Peacock starting March 18 and Peacock becomes the exclusive streaming home of WWE Network in April. With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, you can stream upcoming live WWE pay-per-view events, including Fastlane* on March 21 and WrestleMania on April 10 and 11.

*Also streaming on WWE Network

What WWE programming will I be able to watch on Peacock?

With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, for just $4.99/month, you’ll get:

* Every live WWE pay-per-view event—including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble—plus every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view in history.

* Thousands of hours of on-demand programming including original series, groundbreaking documentaries and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.

* Every episode of Raw and Smackdown, with current full episode replays 30 days after air.

* Every episode of NXT, including full episode replays available the next day.

* Plus, everything else Peacock has to offer—tons of hit movies and shows like The Office and Yellowstone, exclusive Originals, live sports, and streaming channels.

Will I need to pay to watch live WWE pay-per-view events on Peacock?

Every live WWE pay-per-view event is included with your $4.99/month subscription to Peacock Premium. There is no additional cost to watch WWE pay-per-view events. Find out more about Peacock Premium.

In addition to WWE Network, what else is available on Peacock?

Peacock brings you WWE Network, plus a whole lot more. Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

* Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

* Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

* Peacock Channels—playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.

* Sports coverage, including the Tokyo Olympics and live sports talk.

* Kids’ movies and shows, including brand-new seasons of Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.

* Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

If I’m already a WWE Network subscriber, what should I do?

Starting in April, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home of WWE Network. Until then, you can keep watching directly on WWE Network, as long as you have an active subscription. You can also create a Peacock account to stream WWE Network on Peacock beginning March 18.

Note: WrestleMania on April 10 and 11 will only be available to stream on Peacock.

What if I already have a Peacock account?

If you already have a Peacock account, you can sign in and start watching WWE programming starting March 18. Upgrade to Peacock Premium for an all-access pass to Peacock and WWE Network—including live pay-per-view events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus original series and archives.

If you never set your Peacock password, or don’t remember it, visit peacocktv.com/forgot to reset it now.

What devices do I need to stream WWE Network on Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.