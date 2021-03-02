Update On NXT's Involvement For WrestleMania 37

According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event.

As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn Balor will defend their titles on the grand stage. There had been talks of Balor competing on the card among officials recently but nothing as of now suggests that will happen.

WrestleMania 37 is under 40 days away and a lot can change in that timeframe.

