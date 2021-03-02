WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shaq On His Big AEW Dynamite Tag Match Tomorrow, 'Oh, I’m Winning. Guaranteed'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2021

Shaq On His Big AEW Dynamite Tag Match Tomorrow, 'Oh, I'm Winning. Guaranteed'

In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet 

Shaquille O’Neal on the match:

“Oh, I’m winning. Guaranteed. I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge. I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power. I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it.”

On what he told Hulk Hogan after becoming an NBA star:

“I told him, ‘you broke my heart when you body-slammed Andre the Giant.’ I cried as a kid. I really did.”

Source: apnews.com
