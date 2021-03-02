UPDATED: Tony Khan Says His Talent Won't Appear At Charity Event If Joey Ryan Is There

A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 2021 in Knoxville, TN.

The event is also advertising an appearance by Joey Ryan who was last year accused of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut campaign.

AEW President Tony Khan commented and said his talent will not be at the event if Ryan is on the card.

He tweeted, "If Joey Ryan is there, my people won’t be there. I’ll gladly donate to the charity though."

UPDATE: The promoter has canceled the event.