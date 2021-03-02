AEW To Broadcast Revolution PPV In Select Cinemark Theaters

AEW issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host Highly Anticipated “REVOLUTION” Event in Select Theatres on March 7

— Joe Hand Promotions Creating Unique In-Theatre Experience for Wrestling Fans —

March 2, 2021 – AEW, the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, is teaming with Cinemark Theatres to show the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view event in select theatres on Sunday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app to experience REVOLUTION on the giant screen. While relishing the white-knuckle action on screen, fans can also enjoy the unbeatable deals on concessions, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

Airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, and showing on giant screens at select Cinemark locations, REVOLUTION kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the main card action at 8 p.m. ET. To date, the following match-ups are scheduled:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match)

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Eliminator tournament winner • AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF • Street Fight: Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs Darby Allin & Sting

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs Scorpio Sky vs Penta El Zero M vs Lance Archer vs TBA vs TBA (winner earns TNT Championship match opportunity) • Big Money Match: Matt Hardy vs Hangman Page

Casino Tag Team Royale (for a future World Tag Team title shot)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

The AEW REVOLUTION in-theatre experience is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theatres, and other public viewing venues.

Fans can locate Cinemark theatres showing AEW REVOLUTION by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search

“A major event, the scope of REVOLUTION requires the best theatre partner in the business, one that is capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience for fans in a controlled, socially distanced environment,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The obvious choice for AEW was Cinemark Theatres. We know that fans miss the energy and camaraderie of watching our pay-per-views together. With Cinemark’s enhanced safety measures, we look forward to our fans enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action together on Sunday night.

“At Cinemark, we create the ultimate viewing environment, and there is no better place to watch AEW Revolution than our auditoriums with the heightened sight and sound technology that will make the action larger-than-life,” added Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are thrilled to partner with Joe Hand Promotions and AEW to create a knock-out night for professional wrestling fans. It is through partnerships like this that Cinemark is continuing to innovate and expand the entertainment experience we offer.”

ABOUT CINEMARK

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD – the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit,

freshness and energy into the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro-wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out @AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, and other public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000 events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand their customer base, and increase their late-night revenues. Their 20-year partnership with the UFC allows them to distribute UFC pay-per-view fights and top sports events to millions of consumers around the world.