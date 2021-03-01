Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) on Raw

The Queen withstood the odds to secure the win over @QoSBaszler . #WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/SCSh7fzTjw

If @MsCharlotteWWE wants the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania , a win over @QoSBaszler would be a good start down that road. pic.twitter.com/jlC2EU8FOk

On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax.

» More News From This Feed

Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Sacrifice PPV

On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW[...] Mar 02 - On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be putting the Impact World Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW[...]

The Rock: 'Vince McMahon Was One Of My Greatest Business Mentors And A Father Figure'

During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not alway[...] Mar 02 - During a Q&A on Twitter, The Rock was asked about Vince McMahon and his influence on his career. Rock tweeted,"@VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not alway[...]

Peacock Releases FAQ About WWE Network Move

WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the service. Ahead of the launch, Peacock has release[...] Mar 02 - WWE Network is set to move to Peacock this month, and there are a lot of questions among U.S. subscribers who will be required to migrate over to the service. Ahead of the launch, Peacock has release[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Dips Slightly, Holds Up Well Across Three Hours

Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. This week's episode saw The Miz lose his WWE Champio[...] Mar 02 - Monday's episode of WWE Raw saw a slight dip in overnight viewership, dropping to 1.884 million viewers, compared to 1.890 million the week prior. This week's episode saw The Miz lose his WWE Champio[...]

Update On NXT's Involvement For WrestleMania 37

According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn Balor will defend their titles on the grand stage. [...] Mar 02 - According to WrestleTalk, WWE has no plans for NXT to be apart of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. As of this report, Neither Io Shirai or Finn Balor will defend their titles on the grand stage. [...]

Shaq On His Big AEW Dynamite Tag Match Tomorrow, 'Oh, I’m Winning. Guaranteed'

In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill [...] Mar 02 - In an interview with The Associated Press, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal discussed his upcoming tag team match set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Shaq will team with Jade Cargill [...]

Lilian Garcia Reveals Her Mom's Cancer Is Progressing Rapidly

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign of weakness, but I call bulls–t on that! The[...] Mar 02 - Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia posted the following on Instagram: "I’ve heard some people say that showing sadness or tears is a sign of weakness, but I call bulls–t on that! The[...]

UPDATED: Tony Khan Says His Talent Won't Appear At Charity Event If Joey Ryan Is There

A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. The event is also advertisin[...] Mar 02 - A number of AEW stars are being advertised for an event named, "Wrestling For Women’s Charity" that is set to take place on Sunday, March 20, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. The event is also advertisin[...]

Official Press Release Confirming NWA Return On FITE TV

FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that the National Wrestling Alli[...] Mar 02 - FITE TV issued the following press release: March 2, 2021—New York: FITE, the premier global digital platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that the National Wrestling Alli[...]

AEW Announces Match Change For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced a change to the card for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The company was originally advertising a 10-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2[...]

WWE Rumored To Be Moving NXT To Tuesday Nights

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with the start date believed to be April 13, 2021. "He[...] Mar 02 - The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting from a very reliable source that WWE is set to move weekly NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesdays, with the start date believed to be April 13, 2021. "He[...]

Bobby Lashley Posts His Thoughts On Winning The WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley posted the following on Instagram following his WWE Championship win on Monday's WWE Raw: Sometimes you have to fight for the things that are important to you. When I made my [...] Mar 02 - Bobby Lashley posted the following on Instagram following his WWE Championship win on Monday's WWE Raw: Sometimes you have to fight for the things that are important to you. When I made my [...]

AEW To Broadcast Revolution PPV In Select Cinemark Theaters

AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host Highly Anticipated “REVOLUTION” Event in Select Theatres on March 7 — Joe Hand Pro[...] Mar 02 - AEW issued the following: All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host Highly Anticipated “REVOLUTION” Event in Select Theatres on March 7 — Joe Hand Pro[...]

NWA Returning To Live Pay-Per-View, Powerrr Also Returning

FITE TV has announced the National Wrestling Alliance will be returning with a live pay-per-view event, Back for the Attack, later this month. Back for the Attack will stream on FITE TV on March 21 a[...] Mar 02 - FITE TV has announced the National Wrestling Alliance will be returning with a live pay-per-view event, Back for the Attack, later this month. Back for the Attack will stream on FITE TV on March 21 a[...]

Joey Styles Files Trademark On His Wrestling Name

Joseph Bonsignore, better known to wrestling fans as ECW orginal Joel Styles has filed a trademark with United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for his professional wrestling name on Febru[...] Mar 02 - Joseph Bonsignore, better known to wrestling fans as ECW orginal Joel Styles has filed a trademark with United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for his professional wrestling name on Febru[...]

Injury Update On Kacy Catanzaro and Wes Lee

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Kacy Catanzaro being injured and also revealed Wes Lee has a broken hand. On Kacy Catanzaro: “So Kacy Cata[...] Mar 02 - On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Kacy Catanzaro being injured and also revealed Wes Lee has a broken hand. On Kacy Catanzaro: “So Kacy Cata[...]

Randy Orton Blasts Rapper Soulja Boy After He Calls WWE 'Fake'

American Rapper Soulja Boy has found himself in hot water with WWE Supertstar after tweeting, "Rap game is faker than WWE" which led to Randy Orton and T-Bar from Retribution responding, Orton tweete[...] Mar 02 - American Rapper Soulja Boy has found himself in hot water with WWE Supertstar after tweeting, "Rap game is faker than WWE" which led to Randy Orton and T-Bar from Retribution responding, Orton tweete[...]

AEW Star Ivelisse Velez Reveals That Her Home Has Been Destroyed

All Elite Wrestling's Ivelisse Velez posted the following on her Facebook page: Your entire life being ripped away from you in an instant, and I wouldn't wish that upon my worst enemy.. Everything [...] Mar 02 - All Elite Wrestling's Ivelisse Velez posted the following on her Facebook page: Your entire life being ripped away from you in an instant, and I wouldn't wish that upon my worst enemy.. Everything [...]

Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...] Mar 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...]

Mustafa Ali Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle in Non-Title Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...] Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...]

Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party Defeat RETRIBUTION on Raw

On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...] Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) on Raw

On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...] Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...]

Legendary Wrestling Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Reportedly in "Grave Condition"

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...] Mar 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...]

Damian Priest (with Bad Bunny) Defeats Elias (with Jaxson Ryker) on Raw

"The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...] Mar 01 - "The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...]