Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Signs New Multi-Year Deal
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2021
Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery.
Her injury occurred in a SmackDown in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match for the chance to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team. This was her debut on the blue-brand.
She has reportedly been working out at the Performance Center recently.
