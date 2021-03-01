Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Signs New Multi-Year Deal

Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery.

Her injury occurred in a SmackDown in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match for the chance to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team. This was her debut on the blue-brand.

She has reportedly been working out at the Performance Center recently.