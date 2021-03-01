WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

NJPW Announces Card For 49th Anniversary Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2021

NJPW Announces Card For 49th Anniversary Event

NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming 49th Anniversary event, which will take place on March 4, 2021 at Budokan Hall.

Check out the card below:

- Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special singles match

- New Japan Cup first round: Tetsuya Natio vs. The Great-O-Khan

- New Japan Cup first round: Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. EVIL, KENTA, - Chase Owens, Jay White, and Taiji Ishimori

- Master Wato, Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI


>>> Jump To Comments

 

Tags: #njpw
https://wrestlr.me/66764/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 01
Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw!
In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...]
Mar 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...]
Mar 01
Mustafa Ali Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle in Non-Title Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...]
Mar 01
Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party Defeat RETRIBUTION on Raw
On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...]
Mar 01
Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) on Raw
On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...]
Mar 01
Legendary Wrestling Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Reportedly in "Grave Condition"
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...]
Mar 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...]
Mar 01
Damian Priest (with Bad Bunny) Defeats Elias (with Jaxson Ryker) on Raw
"The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...]
Mar 01 - "The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...]

Mar 01
Benjamin & Alexander Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Strowman & Pearce
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Despite a dominant performance from [...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Despite a dominant performance from [...]
Mar 01
Nia Jax Defeats Naomi on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax, picked up a victory over a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi. .@NaomiWWE is l[...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax, picked up a victory over a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi. .@NaomiWWE is l[...]
Mar 01
Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in a Very Competitive Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, two former WWE World Champions collided in a very competitive and hard-hitting bout, which saw Drew McIntyre pick up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" [...]
Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, two former WWE World Champions collided in a very competitive and hard-hitting bout, which saw Drew McIntyre pick up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" [...]
Mar 01
Randy Orton To Be Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
It appears WWE Superstar Randy Orton is going to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network and even Peacock. (the logo is on there) For people who cannot view image[...]
Mar 01 - It appears WWE Superstar Randy Orton is going to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network and even Peacock. (the logo is on there) For people who cannot view image[...]
Mar 01
Bobby Lashley Comments On How Long He Has Left In The Ring
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley discussed the possibility of retirement, revealing that he still has a few years left before he makes that decision.  On why he shou[...]
Mar 01 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley discussed the possibility of retirement, revealing that he still has a few years left before he makes that decision.  On why he shou[...]

Mar 01
Cesaro Wants A Match With Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 37
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he wants a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 this year. On WrestleMania: “The universal title match is currently spok[...]
Mar 01 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he wants a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 this year. On WrestleMania: “The universal title match is currently spok[...]
Mar 01
WWE Network Set To Air New Documentary On Goldberg This Sunday
WWE has announced a new documentary for Goldberg. This Sunday, 'Goldberg at 54' will air on the WWE Network. The documentary will look at "the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced [...]
Mar 01 - WWE has announced a new documentary for Goldberg. This Sunday, 'Goldberg at 54' will air on the WWE Network. The documentary will look at "the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced [...]
Mar 01
Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Signs New Multi-Year Deal
Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery. He[...]
Mar 01 - Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery. He[...]
Mar 01
Jim Ross Reveals How Vince McMahon Viewed Paul Heyman & ECW Back In The Day
During the most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon viewed Paul Heyman and Extreme Championship Wrestling back in the day: "I think it was the fact that [...]
Mar 01 - During the most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon viewed Paul Heyman and Extreme Championship Wrestling back in the day: "I think it was the fact that [...]
Mar 01
AEW Casino: "Double or Nothing" Mobile Game Launches On Google Play and Apple App Store
First Offering in AEW Games’ Multi-Game Lineup Now Available on Google Play and Apple App Store -- March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: [...]
Mar 01 - First Offering in AEW Games’ Multi-Game Lineup Now Available on Google Play and Apple App Store -- March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: [...]
Mar 01
More Tickets Available To Purchase For AEW Revolution PPV
Due to popular demand, AEW has released some more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A lim[...]
Mar 01 - Due to popular demand, AEW has released some more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A lim[...]
Mar 01
NJPW Announces Card For 49th Anniversary Event
NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming 49th Anniversary event, which will take place on March 4, 2021 at Budokan Hall. Check out the card below: - Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special s[...]
Mar 01 - NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming 49th Anniversary event, which will take place on March 4, 2021 at Budokan Hall. Check out the card below: - Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special s[...]
Mar 01
Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon Was Reluctant To Have A Documentary Produced On Himself
In 2020, WWE announced a docuseries with a focus on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be coming to Netflix. It remains unknown when the docuseries debut on the streaming services, but we do it w[...]
Mar 01 - In 2020, WWE announced a docuseries with a focus on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be coming to Netflix. It remains unknown when the docuseries debut on the streaming services, but we do it w[...]
Mar 01
A New Steve Austin Book To Be Released On 3/16 Day
ECW Press announced a new Stone Cold Steve Austin book will be released on March 16, written by Michael McAvennie. Below is the full press release: AUSTIN 3:16 316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD[...]
Mar 01 - ECW Press announced a new Stone Cold Steve Austin book will be released on March 16, written by Michael McAvennie. Below is the full press release: AUSTIN 3:16 316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD[...]
Mar 01
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Current Storyline With Lacey Evans
During the most recent episode of the Sam Roberts' podcast, Charlotte Flair discussed her current storyline with herself, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans: "I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on [...]
Mar 01 - During the most recent episode of the Sam Roberts' podcast, Charlotte Flair discussed her current storyline with herself, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans: "I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on [...]
Mar 01
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview For Tonight
Expect RAW to built up more hype for Fastlane and WrestleMania tonight. Tonight will also feature The Miz making his first title defense against Bobby Lashley.  You also will be seeing Drew McIn[...]
Mar 01 - Expect RAW to built up more hype for Fastlane and WrestleMania tonight. Tonight will also feature The Miz making his first title defense against Bobby Lashley.  You also will be seeing Drew McIn[...]
Mar 01
Big Cass Comments After His In Ring Return
Big Cass (CaZXL) made his return to a pro wrestling ring this past weekend for Lariato Pro Wrestling.  He took to Twitter to comment on his return to the ring, and below is what he had to say. [...]
Mar 01 - Big Cass (CaZXL) made his return to a pro wrestling ring this past weekend for Lariato Pro Wrestling.  He took to Twitter to comment on his return to the ring, and below is what he had to say. [...]
Feb 28
Tony Khan Responds To International Fans Unable To Watch AEW Women's Tournament
There were some problems for fans who tuned into Sunday's eliminator matches for the AEW women's tournament on Bleacher Report. International fans were unable to watch the broadcast, which led to AEW[...]
Feb 28 - There were some problems for fans who tuned into Sunday's eliminator matches for the AEW women's tournament on Bleacher Report. International fans were unable to watch the broadcast, which led to AEW[...]
Feb 28
NJPW Unifies IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships
The IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships have unified to create the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. New Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced the news to Tokyo [...]
Feb 28 - The IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships have unified to create the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. New Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced the news to Tokyo [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π