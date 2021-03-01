WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon Was Reluctant To Have A Documentary Produced On Himself
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 01, 2021
In 2020, WWE announced a docuseries with a focus on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be coming to Netflix. It remains unknown when the docuseries debut on the streaming services, but we do it will be one of the highest budgeted docuseries of all time for Netflix.
During a recent interview with Roz & Mocha, Triple H revealed what McMahon felt about doing a documentary on himself:
"Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. With Vince, he really doesn't see himself -- while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn't see himself as part of the programming. When you ask him about those things, he goes, 'Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.' The truth is, they do (want to know about Vince). The most difficult thing with Vince's life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he's been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he's created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman"