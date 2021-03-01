A New Steve Austin Book To Be Released On 3/16 Day

ECW Press announced a new Stone Cold Steve Austin book will be released on March 16, written by Michael McAvennie. Below is the full press release:

AUSTIN 3:16

316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN by Michael McAvennie

March 1, 2021— ECW Press today announced that it will publish Austin 3:16, featuring 316 facts and stories about WWE Hall of Famer and pop culture icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on Tuesday, March 16, to commemorate “3:16 Day.”

“3:16 Day” is a day to celebrate Austin, who has created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history. None are more memorable than when he exclaimed “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**” after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, subsequently launching his career to new heights.

Austin 3:16 celebrates the WWE Legend’s finest moments in the ring, on the microphone, and behind the wheel of a beer truck, Zamboni, and cement mixer. The book includes 316 Stone Cold facts, figures, and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the “Texas Rattlesnake,” including how he conceived the “Stone Cold” moniker, what he really thinks of Mr. McMahon, “The Rock,” and Bret “Hit Man” Hart, and why he has the WWE Universe shouting

Austin 3:16 was authored by Michael McAvennie, a lifelong fan of WWE and comics, who has worked at, and written numerous books for, both WWE and DC Comics.

