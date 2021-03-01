WWE Monday Night RAW Preview For Tonight

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW, and to join us in our Discord for live chatting of the show!

Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz to Become the NEW WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...] Mar 01 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business defeated The Miz in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley completely dominated[...]

Mustafa Ali Defeats WWE U.S. Champion Matt Riddle in Non-Title Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...] Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Raw, RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali picked up a pinfall victory over the WWE United States Champion, Matt Riddle. #RETRIBUTION's @AliWWE is out for some retribution of [...]

Matt Riddle & Lucha House Party Defeat RETRIBUTION on Raw

On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...] Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, Lucha House Party and the WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle picked up a win over RETRIBUTION members T-Bar, Mace and Slapjack in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. #LuchaHousePar[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler (with Nia Jax) on Raw

On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...] Mar 01 - On tonight's Raw, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory over one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, even after a pre-match assault from both Baszler and Nia Jax[...]

Legendary Wrestling Promoter Jim Crockett Jr. Reportedly in "Grave Condition"

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...] Mar 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, legendary professional wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is currently in very bad health. Meltzer notes th[...]

Damian Priest (with Bad Bunny) Defeats Elias (with Jaxson Ryker) on Raw

"The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...] Mar 01 - "The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest picked up a victory on tonight's Raw against a former WWE 24/7 Champion, Elias. As @sanbenito looks on, @IAmEliasWWE looks to bring @ArcherOfInfamy's [...]

Benjamin & Alexander Retain Raw Tag Team Titles Against Strowman & Pearce

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Despite a dominant performance from [...] Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Despite a dominant performance from [...]

Nia Jax Defeats Naomi on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax, picked up a victory over a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi. .@NaomiWWE is l[...] Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax, picked up a victory over a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi. .@NaomiWWE is l[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in a Very Competitive Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, two former WWE World Champions collided in a very competitive and hard-hitting bout, which saw Drew McIntyre pick up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" [...] Mar 01 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, two former WWE World Champions collided in a very competitive and hard-hitting bout, which saw Drew McIntyre pick up a victory over "The Celtic Warrior" [...]

Randy Orton To Be Guest On Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

It appears WWE Superstar Randy Orton is going to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network and even Peacock. (the logo is on there) For people who cannot view image[...] Mar 01 - It appears WWE Superstar Randy Orton is going to be the next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network and even Peacock. (the logo is on there) For people who cannot view image[...]

Bobby Lashley Comments On How Long He Has Left In The Ring

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley discussed the possibility of retirement, revealing that he still has a few years left before he makes that decision. On why he shou[...] Mar 01 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley discussed the possibility of retirement, revealing that he still has a few years left before he makes that decision. On why he shou[...]

Cesaro Wants A Match With Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 37

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he wants a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 this year. On WrestleMania: “The universal title match is currently spok[...] Mar 01 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro revealed that he wants a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 this year. On WrestleMania: “The universal title match is currently spok[...]

WWE Network Set To Air New Documentary On Goldberg This Sunday

WWE has announced a new documentary for Goldberg. This Sunday, 'Goldberg at 54' will air on the WWE Network. The documentary will look at "the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced [...] Mar 01 - WWE has announced a new documentary for Goldberg. This Sunday, 'Goldberg at 54' will air on the WWE Network. The documentary will look at "the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced [...]

Injured WWE SmackDown Superstar Signs New Multi-Year Deal

Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery. He[...] Mar 01 - Fightful Select is reporting Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with the company. She has been out of action since last November with an injury to her wrist which required surgery. He[...]

Jim Ross Reveals How Vince McMahon Viewed Paul Heyman & ECW Back In The Day

During the most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon viewed Paul Heyman and Extreme Championship Wrestling back in the day: "I think it was the fact that [...] Mar 01 - During the most recent episode of the "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross discussed how Vince McMahon viewed Paul Heyman and Extreme Championship Wrestling back in the day: "I think it was the fact that [...]

AEW Casino: "Double or Nothing" Mobile Game Launches On Google Play and Apple App Store

First Offering in AEW Games’ Multi-Game Lineup Now Available on Google Play and Apple App Store -- March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: [...] Mar 01 - First Offering in AEW Games’ Multi-Game Lineup Now Available on Google Play and Apple App Store -- March 1, 2021 – AEW GAMES follows up its explosive debut with the launch of AEW Casino: [...]

More Tickets Available To Purchase For AEW Revolution PPV

Due to popular demand, AEW has released some more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A lim[...] Mar 01 - Due to popular demand, AEW has released some more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A lim[...]

NJPW Announces Card For 49th Anniversary Event

NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming 49th Anniversary event, which will take place on March 4, 2021 at Budokan Hall. Check out the card below: - Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special s[...] Mar 01 - NJPW has announced the card for their upcoming 49th Anniversary event, which will take place on March 4, 2021 at Budokan Hall. Check out the card below: - Kota Ibushi vs. El Desperado in a special s[...]

Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon Was Reluctant To Have A Documentary Produced On Himself

In 2020, WWE announced a docuseries with a focus on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be coming to Netflix. It remains unknown when the docuseries debut on the streaming services, but we do it w[...] Mar 01 - In 2020, WWE announced a docuseries with a focus on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be coming to Netflix. It remains unknown when the docuseries debut on the streaming services, but we do it w[...]

A New Steve Austin Book To Be Released On 3/16 Day

ECW Press announced a new Stone Cold Steve Austin book will be released on March 16, written by Michael McAvennie. Below is the full press release: AUSTIN 3:16 316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD[...] Mar 01 - ECW Press announced a new Stone Cold Steve Austin book will be released on March 16, written by Michael McAvennie. Below is the full press release: AUSTIN 3:16 316 FACTS AND STORIES ABOUT STONE COLD[...]

Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Current Storyline With Lacey Evans

During the most recent episode of the Sam Roberts' podcast, Charlotte Flair discussed her current storyline with herself, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans: "I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on [...] Mar 01 - During the most recent episode of the Sam Roberts' podcast, Charlotte Flair discussed her current storyline with herself, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans: "I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on [...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview For Tonight

Expect RAW to built up more hype for Fastlane and WrestleMania tonight. Tonight will also feature The Miz making his first title defense against Bobby Lashley. You also will be seeing Drew McIn[...] Mar 01 - Expect RAW to built up more hype for Fastlane and WrestleMania tonight. Tonight will also feature The Miz making his first title defense against Bobby Lashley. You also will be seeing Drew McIn[...]

Big Cass Comments After His In Ring Return

Big Cass (CaZXL) made his return to a pro wrestling ring this past weekend for Lariato Pro Wrestling. He took to Twitter to comment on his return to the ring, and below is what he had to say. [...] Mar 01 - Big Cass (CaZXL) made his return to a pro wrestling ring this past weekend for Lariato Pro Wrestling. He took to Twitter to comment on his return to the ring, and below is what he had to say. [...]

Tony Khan Responds To International Fans Unable To Watch AEW Women's Tournament

There were some problems for fans who tuned into Sunday's eliminator matches for the AEW women's tournament on Bleacher Report. International fans were unable to watch the broadcast, which led to AEW[...] Feb 28 - There were some problems for fans who tuned into Sunday's eliminator matches for the AEW women's tournament on Bleacher Report. International fans were unable to watch the broadcast, which led to AEW[...]