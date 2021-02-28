NJPW Unifies IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 28, 2021
The IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships have unified to create the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
New Japan Pro Wrestling chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced the news to Tokyo Sports.
"As a result of discussions on the company side, we decided to respect the will of the current champion and unify the two thrones. IWGP Heavyweight and IC history inherited. IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be newly established and the belt will be renewed"
PWInsider also reports that Kota Ibushi’s first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be against the winner of the New Japan Cup. The New Japan Cup starts on March 5.
