Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Was Heading To "Main Event Status" Before Injury

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 28, 2021

On the Kurt Angle Show Podcast, Angle had revealed that Jason Jordan was heading to main event status before his injury.

“I was excited because I wanted to pair up with Jason and Chad when they were tag team partners,” Angle said. “I wanted to wrestle and I wanted to be the world champion and have them be the tag team champions just like Team Angle. I thought it made a lot of sense and they decided that I was going to have an illegitimate son and they weren’t sure who it was going to be. They decided to pick Jason over Chad, I’m not sure why, it might have been a politically correct move.

“I was happy, I was excited about it because Jason was improving. He was on his way to main event status until he hurt his neck, that’s when the program ended. I was stuck high and dry without a partner for the next WrestleMania [35] because that’s who I was going to wrestle was Jason.”

He also discussed him switching from Jordan to Baron Corbin due to Jason's injury. He stated that Corbin wasn't ready to wrestle him at a big stage event such as WrestleMania. Angle also stated the entire reason for his final match against Corbin was to put him over and turn him into a star.

“Baron was more of a bully, I was more of the victim, I didn’t like that,” Angle said. “The program was fine. I was okay with it, it was a lot of fun to do. Baron’s a great talent, I didn’t expect him to be my opponent at WrestleMania because at that time I don’t think he was at the level that he deserved to go into WrestleMania wrestling a Hall of Fame legend. Even though afterward they utilized him pretty good, I think my WrestleMania match ignited that.

Vince wanted me to get him over and that was the plan the whole time, I knew that,” Angle said. “At the time when they told me, I was thinking this was going to be my last match and I’m going to retire, I need to tell Vince. If I want an opponent other than Baron, I need to tell him right now.

I went to his office and I said ‘I’m going to retire at WrestleMania Vince. I know you have a program planned with Baron but I would like to have John Cena because I started his career and I want him to end mine.’ He said ‘Well, you’re not doing that this year, you can possibly do it next year if you continue to wrestle for a year.’ I said ‘No, I want to retire this year because my body is breaking down and I feel like I don’t want to go on after that. I’m not able to perform at the level I expect to. I’m not crazy about wrestling Baron only because of his status at the time.’ I just don’t think at that time he was at the level that needed to be to wrestle a main eventer or Hall of Famer.”

 

Source: westwoodonepodcasts.com
#wwe #kurt angle #baron corbin #king corbin
https://wrestlr.me/66756/  

