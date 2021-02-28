Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Was Heading To "Main Event Status" Before Injury

On the Kurt Angle Show Podcast, Angle had revealed that Jason Jordan was heading to main event status before his injury.

“I was excited because I wanted to pair up with Jason and Chad when they were tag team partners,” Angle said. “I wanted to wrestle and I wanted to be the world champion and have them be the tag team champions just like Team Angle. I thought it made a lot of sense and they decided that I was going to have an illegitimate son and they weren’t sure who it was going to be. They decided to pick Jason over Chad, I’m not sure why, it might have been a politically correct move. “I was happy, I was excited about it because Jason was improving. He was on his way to main event status until he hurt his neck, that’s when the program ended. I was stuck high and dry without a partner for the next WrestleMania [35] because that’s who I was going to wrestle was Jason.”

He also discussed him switching from Jordan to Baron Corbin due to Jason's injury. He stated that Corbin wasn't ready to wrestle him at a big stage event such as WrestleMania. Angle also stated the entire reason for his final match against Corbin was to put him over and turn him into a star.