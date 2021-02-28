WWE 24: Big E Sets Bench Press Record At John Cena’s Gym
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 28, 2021
Big E looks back at his amateur powerlifting career (including an 800-pound deadlift) and talks about an incredible opportunity that John Cena gave him while Big E was still in FCW. Watch WWE 24: Big E, available now on demand on WWE Network.
