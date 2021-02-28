Former WWWF Tag Team Champion Dean ‘Ho’ Higuchi Passes Away

Dean Ho (Dean Higuchi) has sadly passed away at the age of 80 years old.

Ho competed in North American in Pacific Northwest Wrestling, World Wide Wrestling Federation and Big Time Wrestling during the 1960s, 70s and early 80s.

A longtime veteran of the Vancouver's NWA All-Star Wrestling, he feuded with Terry Adonis, The Brute and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Gene Kiniski.

He and Tony Garea defeated Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship on November 14, 1973. They would hold the titles for 4 months.

Higuchi reportedly passed away on February 20, 2021, and is only just being announced now.

Saddened to hear the passing of wrestling great Dean Higuchi (Dean Ho).



For those who don’t know, Dean was a former WWWF Tag Team champion w/Tony Garea in the mid 70’s & a mainstay in the PNW feuding w/ Gene Kiniski in 1968.



I appreciate meeting him him years ago. RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3inK3uhJ2d — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 28, 2021

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Higuchi.