Rob Van Dam Comments On Being In Talks With WWE

“Kinda has to be Paul (Heyman) doesn’t it, I think it has to be Paul, Has to be Paul, Sabu doesn’t talk very good, (laughing) On the real, Paul is the only producer/agent that’s ever had my best interests at heart and understood me, you know and because of that, ya know it has to be him as predictable as it is.”

“They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I’d be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I’d be interested. We haven’t actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we’re gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I’m excited about it, I’m talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we’re in talks.”

During a recent appearance on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast , Rob Van Dam (RVD) talked about being featured in an upcoming WWE Icons documentary on WWE Network:

