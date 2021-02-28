Tony Khan Comments On Sting Taking Powerbomb & The Idea Behind AEW Women’s Tournament

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Tony Khan discussed Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage and the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament.

On Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage:

"I felt great about it. If I had any nerves about it, I wouldn’t have let him go out there to be in a position to take a powerbomb. He was ready to do that. He’s been working out, he’s been competing, and he’s been training with Darby [Allin] before Darby had gotten hurt. He’s been regularly competing in the ring for a while. He hasn’t had a live match or a professional match in a while, but he was ready to get in the ring and wrestle, and he is ready to get in the ring and wrestle on pay-per-view. So, I’m very excited for it. He’s been ready to go for a while now."

On the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament:

"Ideas come across all the time, and you say interesting or now’s not the right time to a lot of ideas. Some ideas just flat are bad, and then there are a lot of good ideas you want to do and maybe the timing’s not right. This was one of those ideas where everything really lined up, and it was not my idea. The people who brought the idea to me were Hikaru Shida and Kenny Omega. I thought it was a great idea, and I wanted to do it. They suggested it, and I sat down with Kenny. We spent several days putting together this bracket, and he had a bunch of great ideas. A lot of it came from him, and I stepped in and moved a couple of pieces around and said, ‘I think this person would be good here, and this person would be good there.’ But the idea was Kenny and Shida coming to me, and I was really excited to work on it."