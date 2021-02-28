Big Cass Makes His Return To Pro Wrestling

The former WWE Superstar made his return at the Lariato Pro Wrestling show on Saturday night. The show was taped for IMPACT+.

The Miz On Finding Out He Was Set To Win WWE Championship

On an recent episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, The Miz spoke about when he found out he was set to win the WWE Championship again. Below is what The Miz had to say "I had no idea. I walke[...] Feb 28 - On an recent episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, The Miz spoke about when he found out he was set to win the WWE Championship again. Below is what The Miz had to say "I had no idea. I walke[...]

Update On WWE Television Viewership Outside The U.S.

A report from Lucha Libre Online reveals WWE Raw’s average viewership in India for the month of January this year exceeded 4 million viewers, more than doubling U.S. viewership for the same mont[...] Feb 28 - A report from Lucha Libre Online reveals WWE Raw’s average viewership in India for the month of January this year exceeded 4 million viewers, more than doubling U.S. viewership for the same mont[...]

Jake Roberts On Jerry Lawler Force Feeding Him Alcohol At SummerSlam 1996

Jake Roberts was a part of an angle where Jerry Lawler mocked Roberts battle with alcoholism, and he tried to force feed Jake beer. Roberts recalls his reaction to this event in an interview with Insi[...] Feb 28 - Jake Roberts was a part of an angle where Jerry Lawler mocked Roberts battle with alcoholism, and he tried to force feed Jake beer. Roberts recalls his reaction to this event in an interview with Insi[...]

Casino Tag Team Battle Royal Rules Revealed For AEW Revolution PPV

AEW has announced the official rules for their Casino Tag Team Battle Royal at AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place next Sunday live on PPV and B/R Live. The match will start with two teams[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced the official rules for their Casino Tag Team Battle Royal at AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place next Sunday live on PPV and B/R Live. The match will start with two teams[...]

Rob Van Dam Comments On Being In Talks With WWE

During a recent appearance on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Rob Van Dam (RVD) talked about being featured in an upcoming WWE Icons documentary on WWE Network: “They [WWE] contacted m[...] Feb 28 - During a recent appearance on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Rob Van Dam (RVD) talked about being featured in an upcoming WWE Icons documentary on WWE Network: “They [WWE] contacted m[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Sting Taking Powerbomb & The Idea Behind AEW Women’s Tournament

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Tony Khan discussed Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage and the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. On Sting taking a p[...] Feb 28 - During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Tony Khan discussed Sting taking a powerbomb from Brian Cage and the idea behind the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament. On Sting taking a p[...]

WWE Applies To Trademark Term For Drew McIntyre

WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Scottish Warrior" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a nickname used for Drew McIntyre. Here is the description that was filed: “Ente[...] Feb 28 - WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Scottish Warrior" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a nickname used for Drew McIntyre. Here is the description that was filed: “Ente[...]

Big Cass Makes His Return To Pro Wrestling

Big Cass made his return to pro wrestling this weekend. The former WWE Superstar made his return at the Lariato Pro Wrestling show on Saturday night. The show was taped for IMPACT+. Cass hasn’[...] Feb 28 - Big Cass made his return to pro wrestling this weekend. The former WWE Superstar made his return at the Lariato Pro Wrestling show on Saturday night. The show was taped for IMPACT+. Cass hasn’[...]

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced the match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. There will be 14 matches airing on Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. - VSK vs. Chuck Taylor- Steve Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy wi[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced the match card for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. There will be 14 matches airing on Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. - VSK vs. Chuck Taylor- Steve Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy wi[...]

Positive Update On The Future Of NWA

As reported yesterday, NWA pulled all their video on their YouTube channel, which naturally led to speculation about the future of the promotion. In addition, They have also taken the merchandise off[...] Feb 28 - As reported yesterday, NWA pulled all their video on their YouTube channel, which naturally led to speculation about the future of the promotion. In addition, They have also taken the merchandise off[...]

Mark Henry Wants One More Match In The Next 6 Months

On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed having another match in WWE. Henry's last match for WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. &ldq[...] Feb 28 - On the most recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed having another match in WWE. Henry's last match for WWE was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. &ldq[...]

Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Today on Talking Smack, a match for next week's Smackdown was announced. Daniel Bryan will go up against Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane [...] Feb 27 - Today on Talking Smack, a match for next week's Smackdown was announced. Daniel Bryan will go up against Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane [...]

Ric Flair Comments On The Big Show Signing With AEW

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair commented on Big Show leaving WWE for AEW: "To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not[...] Feb 27 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair commented on Big Show leaving WWE for AEW: "To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not[...]

NWA Removes All Video Content From Their YouTube

NWA has removed/disabled all of its video content from its YouTube channel. The removal includes all of the NWA Powerrr episodes with speculation mounting that the company is about to shut down. The[...] Feb 27 - NWA has removed/disabled all of its video content from its YouTube channel. The removal includes all of the NWA Powerrr episodes with speculation mounting that the company is about to shut down. The[...]

The Rock Discusses Doing Toasts With Steve Austin At WWE Events

The Rock was posting on social media today, and he had gone back to the times he did toasts with Steve Austin at WWE events. The Rock retweeted a photo of him and Austin sharing a beer while inside t[...] Feb 27 - The Rock was posting on social media today, and he had gone back to the times he did toasts with Steve Austin at WWE events. The Rock retweeted a photo of him and Austin sharing a beer while inside t[...]

Tony Khan Says Trent Was Hardest Person To Convince Joining AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Live during which he revealed Trent from Best Friends was the hardest person he had to convince to join AEW. "Trent was probably the h[...] Feb 27 - AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Live during which he revealed Trent from Best Friends was the hardest person he had to convince to join AEW. "Trent was probably the h[...]

Pittsburgh Wrestling Legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio Passes Away

Pittsburgh wrestling legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio has sadly passed away today at the age of 80. He was a popular name back in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrestled for the old Studio Wrestling program [...] Feb 27 - Pittsburgh wrestling legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio has sadly passed away today at the age of 80. He was a popular name back in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrestled for the old Studio Wrestling program [...]

NJPW Strong Result: Jon Moxley vs. KENTA

AEW star Jon Moxley retained his IWGP United States Championship by defeating KENTA on NJPW Strong on Friday. KENTA was dominant in the early part of the match, hitting a DDT on Moxley on his briefca[...] Feb 27 - AEW star Jon Moxley retained his IWGP United States Championship by defeating KENTA on NJPW Strong on Friday. KENTA was dominant in the early part of the match, hitting a DDT on Moxley on his briefca[...]

WWE Advertise Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Match On Tonight's SmackDown!?

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...] Feb 26 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...]

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Officially Announced For WrestleMania 37

Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...] Feb 26 - Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...]

Jon Moxley Says Not To Watch His Violent Matches If You Don't Like It

Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...] Feb 26 - Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Plans For AEW Programming In 2021

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...] Feb 26 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...]

Matt Riddle On The Backstage Atmosphere In WWE

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...] Feb 26 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...]

John Morrison Suffered A Knee Injury On Monday's WWE Raw

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...]