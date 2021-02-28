Positive Update On The Future Of NWA

As reported yesterday, NWA pulled all their video on their YouTube channel, which naturally led to speculation about the future of the promotion.

In addition, They have also taken the merchandise off from their website and Pro Wrestling Tees.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Forum that something will be announced in the next few days.

Meltzer said, "I was told it will be something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW."

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted NWA will be taping content from March 21-24.