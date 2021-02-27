WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 27, 2021
Today on Talking Smack, a match for next week's Smackdown was announced.
Daniel Bryan will go up against Jey Uso.
If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane PPV but if Uso wins, then Bryan must acknowledge that Reigns is the Tribal Chief.
