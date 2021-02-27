The Rock Discusses Doing Toasts With Steve Austin At WWE Events

Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer 🍻 smash.... And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @wwe ❤️💪🏾 https://t.co/nBjm1copIa

"Many of you know what's about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer smash," Rock wrote "And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @WWE."

The Rock retweeted a photo of him and Austin sharing a beer while inside the ring. The Rock noted it was a time when things were “much less was scripted back then and these were brilliant times".

The Rock was posting on social media today, and he had gone back to the times he did toasts with Steve Austin at WWE events.

Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Today on Talking Smack, a match for next week's Smackdown was announced. Daniel Bryan will go up against Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane [...] Feb 27 - Today on Talking Smack, a match for next week's Smackdown was announced. Daniel Bryan will go up against Jey Uso. If Bryan wins, he gets a Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane [...]

Ric Flair Comments On The Big Show Signing With AEW

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair commented on Big Show leaving WWE for AEW: "To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not[...] Feb 27 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair commented on Big Show leaving WWE for AEW: "To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not[...]

NWA Removes All Video Content From Their YouTube

NWA has removed/disabled all of its video content from its YouTube channel. The removal includes all of the NWA Powerrr episodes with speculation mounting that the company is about to shut down. The[...] Feb 27 - NWA has removed/disabled all of its video content from its YouTube channel. The removal includes all of the NWA Powerrr episodes with speculation mounting that the company is about to shut down. The[...]

Tony Khan Says Trent Was Hardest Person To Convince Joining AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Live during which he revealed Trent from Best Friends was the hardest person he had to convince to join AEW. "Trent was probably the h[...] Feb 27 - AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Live during which he revealed Trent from Best Friends was the hardest person he had to convince to join AEW. "Trent was probably the h[...]

Pittsburgh Wrestling Legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio Passes Away

Pittsburgh wrestling legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio has sadly passed away today at the age of 80. He was a popular name back in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrestled for the old Studio Wrestling program [...] Feb 27 - Pittsburgh wrestling legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio has sadly passed away today at the age of 80. He was a popular name back in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrestled for the old Studio Wrestling program [...]

NJPW Strong Result: Jon Moxley vs. KENTA

AEW star Jon Moxley retained his IWGP United States Championship by defeating KENTA on NJPW Strong on Friday. KENTA was dominant in the early part of the match, hitting a DDT on Moxley on his briefca[...] Feb 27 - AEW star Jon Moxley retained his IWGP United States Championship by defeating KENTA on NJPW Strong on Friday. KENTA was dominant in the early part of the match, hitting a DDT on Moxley on his briefca[...]

WWE Advertise Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Match On Tonight's SmackDown!?

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...] Feb 26 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...]

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Officially Announced For WrestleMania 37

Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...] Feb 26 - Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...]

Jon Moxley Says Not To Watch His Violent Matches If You Don't Like It

Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...] Feb 26 - Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Plans For AEW Programming In 2021

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...] Feb 26 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...]

Matt Riddle On The Backstage Atmosphere In WWE

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...] Feb 26 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...]

John Morrison Suffered A Knee Injury On Monday's WWE Raw

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...]

NJPW & CMLL Issue Joint Statement On 'Unique and Prosperous' Relationship

The following statement was issued: A joint statement from NJPW and CMLL Since November 2009, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL have enjoyed a unique and prosperous working relationship. This relatio[...] Feb 26 - The following statement was issued: A joint statement from NJPW and CMLL Since November 2009, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL have enjoyed a unique and prosperous working relationship. This relatio[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Being Voted Booker and Promoter Of 2020

Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers voted AEW President Tony Khan as both the Booker and Promoter of the Year 2020. Khan and Cody Rhodes commented on the big win. Thank you to everyone working i[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers voted AEW President Tony Khan as both the Booker and Promoter of the Year 2020. Khan and Cody Rhodes commented on the big win. Thank you to everyone working i[...]

Update On WWE Using Cardboard Fan Cutouts at WrestleMania 37

In an update regarding the use of cardboard cutouts of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, Fightful Select reports that there are a few people in the company pushing for the cutouts to be used like how they [...] Feb 26 - In an update regarding the use of cardboard cutouts of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, Fightful Select reports that there are a few people in the company pushing for the cutouts to be used like how they [...]

Triple H Challenges Elon Musk To Match At WrestleMania...On Mars!

"The Game" Triple H recently made an appearance on The Good Time Show, calling out Elon Musk for "disrespecting" pro wrestling. “Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s som[...] Feb 26 - "The Game" Triple H recently made an appearance on The Good Time Show, calling out Elon Musk for "disrespecting" pro wrestling. “Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s som[...]

Velvet Sky Speaks Out On Dixie Carter, 'She Was Just Vile'

Velvet Sky who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2007-2016 has branded TNA’s former owner Dixie Carter "vile" on the recently launched The Beautiful Podcast. "There’s this huge [...] Feb 26 - Velvet Sky who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2007-2016 has branded TNA’s former owner Dixie Carter "vile" on the recently launched The Beautiful Podcast. "There’s this huge [...]

Stephanie McMahon Makes A $900,000 Donation To Charity

Stephanie McMahon donated $900,000 to the ChadTough Foundation. The mission of ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pedia[...] Feb 26 - Stephanie McMahon donated $900,000 to the ChadTough Foundation. The mission of ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pedia[...]

Why Miro Missed Most Recent AEW Dynamite Taping?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro missed the most recent AEW Dynamite taping because of last week’s snowstorms not allowing him to leave Nashville. The original plan was to featur[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro missed the most recent AEW Dynamite taping because of last week’s snowstorms not allowing him to leave Nashville. The original plan was to featur[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FOX?

WWE returns to Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out what’s on tap for the episode below: - The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin - [...] Feb 26 - WWE returns to Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out what’s on tap for the episode below: - The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin - [...]

Kelly Klein Files 28-Page Lawsuit Against Ring Of Honor

Kelly Klein has filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring Of Honor and parent company Sinclair broadcast, according to court documents obtained by HeelByNature.com. Kelly Klein alleges [...] Feb 26 - Kelly Klein has filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring Of Honor and parent company Sinclair broadcast, according to court documents obtained by HeelByNature.com. Kelly Klein alleges [...]

Who Leads Creative In Impact Wrestling?, Update On Storyline For Sammy Guevara

Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative writing in Impact Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jacobs reports directly to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say[...] Feb 26 - Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative writing in Impact Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jacobs reports directly to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say[...]

WWE Network To Air First Non-Sports Entertainment Documentary 'HEAVEN'

WWE announced their first-ever non-sports entertainment documentary "Heaven" will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021. WWE.com: For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand [...] Feb 26 - WWE announced their first-ever non-sports entertainment documentary "Heaven" will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021. WWE.com: For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand [...]