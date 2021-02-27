Tony Khan Says Trent Was Hardest Person To Convince Joining AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Wrestling Observer Live during which he revealed Trent from Best Friends was the hardest person he had to convince to join AEW.

"Trent was probably the hardest person for me to convince who actually came. I spent a lot of time on the phone with a few people who really needed extra convincing and of the people I believed in and put the full court press on, that’s the one. There are a couple of other people that didn’t come, that made a huge mistake, and should have listened to me and they didn’t. He did. I joke with him all the time that he made the right choice. Every single month I tell Trent that. I’m a huge Trent fan and have been a believer in his for many years. I was a huge fan of Roppongi Vice. Trent and Chuck are guys that were in a position that would have fit into New Japan’s plans and would have been important people there. That’s something he told me. They had plans for him and wanted to keep him. I told him, ‘I have plans for you and I want you here. I really believe in you and you’ll be happier here."