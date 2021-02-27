Pittsburgh Wrestling Legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio Passes Away

Pittsburgh wrestling legend "Jumping" Johnny DeFazio has sadly passed away today at the age of 80.

He was a popular name back in the 1960s and 1970s. He wrestled for the old Studio Wrestling program on WIIC-TV in Pittsburgh, hosted by Bill Cardille.

He was a former holder of the World Wide Wrestling Federation's Junior Heavyweight Championship on four occasions. He also held the WWWF International Tag Team Championships with Geeto Mongol.

He also was active in the United Steelworkers of America (he was the union's director in Pennsylvania) and was an Allegheny County councilman from 1999 until 2019.

Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald broke the news after stating that DeFazio was battling cancer over the past few years.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of DeFazio.

Jumping Johnny DeFazio vs The Beast