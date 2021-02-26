WWE Advertise Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Match On Tonight's SmackDown!?

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast.

Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that didn’t happen due to the Coronavirus pandemic which forced Reigns to take time away from the ring to protect his health.

Oddly tonight, WWE displayed a text banner on the bottom of the screen, which read "Still to come LIVE on SmackDown: Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Continues"

Roman Reigns is believed to be taking on Edge for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 37.