Jon Moxley Says Not To Watch His Violent Matches If You Don't Like It
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Feb 26, 2021
Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches.
Moxley participated in a Bloodsport event where he faced off against Davey Boy Smith Jr. Moxley won that match by knocking Smith Jr out.
In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Moxley made a statement toward the detractors.
“I’d say you probably shouldn’t watch the pay-per-view then, or at least turn it off before that match happens.
It’s the good thing about AEW, we’ve got a little something for everybody, but there’s really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if you don’t want to see it, then don’t watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don’t watch it.
There’s no restrictions as far as what could happen in AEW and I can’t thank AEW, Tony Khan, and everybody enough that the fact that, when they put me in these situations, I make it very clear, ‘Don’t put me in these situations if you don’t want… Be careful what you wish for.
If you want Jon Moxley at level ten, then make sure that’s what you really want.’ I don’t want to get yelled at by sponsors, and TNT, and Bleacher Report, and everybody, after the fact, so make sure this is what you really want and that’s what we’re doing – and that’s what we’re going to get on March 7th. It’ll be unlike anything you’ve seen, definitely any time recently"