Jon Moxley Says Not To Watch His Violent Matches If You Don't Like It

Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches.

Moxley participated in a Bloodsport event where he faced off against Davey Boy Smith Jr. Moxley won that match by knocking Smith Jr out.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Moxley made a statement toward the detractors.