Tony Khan Comments On Plans For AEW Programming In 2021

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. Here are highlights:

On the plan for AEW TV programming:

“It’ll be the two television show and the two streaming shows, which I think is very appropriate. Through some of the most successful wrestling companies of all time, I think they’ve fielded a couple of flagship shows and then a couple of shows that are more for developmental and for catering to fans and for giving a lot of ring time to the key people and getting them wins and developing stories. So, you’ll have the two Dark properties and the two TNT properties and I’m really excited about it. I think we’re ready for it.”

“I definitely think you can get a lot of or most of the viewing experience by just watching Dynamite and the PPVs. Clearly, a lot of people do that, but if you look at the viewership for Dark, which has been really great lately, you know there’s hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people watching Dark every week. So there is an audience for Dark and I think there’s going to be an audience for Elevation also on Mondays with Tony and Paul on commentary. I think that’s gonna be tremendous.”

On the Elevation show:

“It was TNT’s idea, I’ll be 100% honest. I originally had the title Elevation and they’re right, the executives made a great point to me, ‘You don’t want to create confusion with different brands.’ Elevation is an extension of Dark so they essentially said, ‘Call it AEW Dark: Elevation.’ And I said that’s a great idea.”