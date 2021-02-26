Matt Riddle On The Backstage Atmosphere In WWE

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE:
“Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night Raw is just like, ‘what’s gonna happen this week?’ If anybody has a problem with anybody, nobody says it. It’s always like, ‘pst pst’. I’m like, why are we hearing stuff like this? Say something, do something! I’m not saying you have to go The Undertaker route and fight each other and be men about it! I’m saying let’s talk about it. But hey, it is what it is!”
“Some of the legends come in and they find their own locker room, they stay away from the boys. But then there’s legends like Gillberg, Edge, Christian – legends like that, they came in, they sat with all the boys in the main locker room. We jib-jabbed, flapped gums, talked shop and had fun.”
“I hope if I’m every in that position, I don’t want to be sat in a room by myself playing on my cell phone. I wanna be talking to the boys, hanging out. Maybe playing some N64 because that’s what we do!”
