John Morrison Suffered A Knee Injury On Monday's WWE Raw

It remains unknown how much time Morrison may miss due to injury.

Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got caught in the ropes on a twisting dive and landed badly on his knee. Riddle and Morrison were able to finish the match with Riddle gaining the victory, but Morrison was not great after the match.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week.

