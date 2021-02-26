Update On WWE Using Cardboard Fan Cutouts at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 takes place over two-nights, on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WWE has plans for a limited crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report however notes that Vince McMahon is reportedly not in favor of the cutouts right now.

In an update regarding the use of cardboard cutouts of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, Fightful Select reports that there are a few people in the company pushing for the cutouts to be used like how they were at the recent Super Bowl game at the Raymond James Stadium, which will also be the location for Mania.

WWE Advertise Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg WrestleMania Match On Tonight's SmackDown!?

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...] Feb 26 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX there appeared to be some visual error made by production during the broadcast. Roman Reigns was due to go up against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year, but that [...]

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Officially Announced For WrestleMania 37

Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...] Feb 26 - Women's 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair announced Friday on SmackDown she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. WWE’s WrestleMania 37 will[...]

Jon Moxley Says Not To Watch His Violent Matches If You Don't Like It

Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...] Feb 26 - Jon Moxley has been dealing with detractors on social media as of late. It also should be noted people like Jim Cornette have been highly critical of Moxley's hardcore matches. Moxley participated in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Plans For AEW Programming In 2021

During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...] Feb 26 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan provided more detail on AEW programming in 2021. He noted that Dynamite and the second TV show will air alongside AEW Dark and AEW Dark: El[...]

Matt Riddle On The Backstage Atmosphere In WWE

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...] Feb 26 - During a recent interview with Metro UK, Matt Riddle commented on the backstage atmosphere in WWE: “Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to. Monday Night[...]

John Morrison Suffered A Knee Injury On Monday's WWE Raw

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw this week. Morrison went up against Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got cau[...]

NJPW & CMLL Issue Joint Statement On 'Unique and Prosperous' Relationship

The following statement was issued: A joint statement from NJPW and CMLL Since November 2009, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL have enjoyed a unique and prosperous working relationship. This relatio[...] Feb 26 - The following statement was issued: A joint statement from NJPW and CMLL Since November 2009, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL have enjoyed a unique and prosperous working relationship. This relatio[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Being Voted Booker and Promoter Of 2020

Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers voted AEW President Tony Khan as both the Booker and Promoter of the Year 2020. Khan and Cody Rhodes commented on the big win. Thank you to everyone working i[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers voted AEW President Tony Khan as both the Booker and Promoter of the Year 2020. Khan and Cody Rhodes commented on the big win. Thank you to everyone working i[...]

Update On WWE Using Cardboard Fan Cutouts at WrestleMania 37

In an update regarding the use of cardboard cutouts of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, Fightful Select reports that there are a few people in the company pushing for the cutouts to be used like how they [...] Feb 26 - In an update regarding the use of cardboard cutouts of fans at WWE WrestleMania 37, Fightful Select reports that there are a few people in the company pushing for the cutouts to be used like how they [...]

Triple H Challenges Elon Musk To Match At WrestleMania...On Mars!

"The Game" Triple H recently made an appearance on The Good Time Show, calling out Elon Musk for "disrespecting" pro wrestling. “Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s som[...] Feb 26 - "The Game" Triple H recently made an appearance on The Good Time Show, calling out Elon Musk for "disrespecting" pro wrestling. “Let me address Elon Musk because I feel like there’s som[...]

Velvet Sky Speaks Out On Dixie Carter, 'She Was Just Vile'

Velvet Sky who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2007-2016 has branded TNA’s former owner Dixie Carter "vile" on the recently launched The Beautiful Podcast. "There’s this huge [...] Feb 26 - Velvet Sky who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2007-2016 has branded TNA’s former owner Dixie Carter "vile" on the recently launched The Beautiful Podcast. "There’s this huge [...]

Stephanie McMahon Makes A $900,000 Donation To Charity

Stephanie McMahon donated $900,000 to the ChadTough Foundation. The mission of ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pedia[...] Feb 26 - Stephanie McMahon donated $900,000 to the ChadTough Foundation. The mission of ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pedia[...]

Why Miro Missed Most Recent AEW Dynamite Taping?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro missed the most recent AEW Dynamite taping because of last week’s snowstorms not allowing him to leave Nashville. The original plan was to featur[...] Feb 26 - Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro missed the most recent AEW Dynamite taping because of last week’s snowstorms not allowing him to leave Nashville. The original plan was to featur[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown On FOX?

WWE returns to Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out what’s on tap for the episode below: - The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin - [...] Feb 26 - WWE returns to Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out what’s on tap for the episode below: - The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Baron Corbin - [...]

Kelly Klein Files 28-Page Lawsuit Against Ring Of Honor

Kelly Klein has filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring Of Honor and parent company Sinclair broadcast, according to court documents obtained by HeelByNature.com. Kelly Klein alleges [...] Feb 26 - Kelly Klein has filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring Of Honor and parent company Sinclair broadcast, according to court documents obtained by HeelByNature.com. Kelly Klein alleges [...]

Who Leads Creative In Impact Wrestling?, Update On Storyline For Sammy Guevara

Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative writing in Impact Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jacobs reports directly to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say[...] Feb 26 - Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative writing in Impact Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jacobs reports directly to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say[...]

WWE Network To Air First Non-Sports Entertainment Documentary 'HEAVEN'

WWE announced their first-ever non-sports entertainment documentary "Heaven" will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021. WWE.com: For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand [...] Feb 26 - WWE announced their first-ever non-sports entertainment documentary "Heaven" will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021. WWE.com: For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand [...]

Konnan Discusses His Recent Hospitalization

During his latest podcast, Konnan discussed his recent hospitalization and how close he came to dying: "So let me tell you what happened. I f*cking was in the hospital, I wake up, there’s six[...] Feb 26 - During his latest podcast, Konnan discussed his recent hospitalization and how close he came to dying: "So let me tell you what happened. I f*cking was in the hospital, I wake up, there’s six[...]

GoFundMe Page Created for Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson's Funeral & Medical Expenses

As wrestling fans are aware, National Wrestling Alliance talent Joseph Hudson, better known as Jocephus and The Question Mark, has tragically passed away. A GoFundMe page has been created to help cov[...] Feb 25 - As wrestling fans are aware, National Wrestling Alliance talent Joseph Hudson, better known as Jocephus and The Question Mark, has tragically passed away. A GoFundMe page has been created to help cov[...]

How WWE Officials View Damian Priest Right Now

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Damian Priest's push: "He’s gonna be protected for sure until Wrestlemania and probably after. Plus, they like[...] Feb 25 - During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Damian Priest's push: "He’s gonna be protected for sure until Wrestlemania and probably after. Plus, they like[...]

AEW Dynamite Scores Another Viewership Win Over NXT, Both Shows See Increase

The viewership is in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. This week AEW scored another win against NXT, with both shows seeing increases in viewers. Dynamite on TNT was watched by 831,000 viewer[...] Feb 25 - The viewership is in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. This week AEW scored another win against NXT, with both shows seeing increases in viewers. Dynamite on TNT was watched by 831,000 viewer[...]

Pro Wrestling Legend Vampiro Credits Sting For His Career In The USA

Pro wrestling legend and Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) Vampiro has thanked Sting on Twitter for helping his pro-wrestling career in the USA back in the early 00s. You may reme[...] Feb 25 - Pro wrestling legend and Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) Vampiro has thanked Sting on Twitter for helping his pro-wrestling career in the USA back in the early 00s. You may reme[...]

Don Callis Almost Joined WCW With Joey Styles In 2001

Don Callis was recently interviewed on Gallows & Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. During the interview, Callis revealed that he Joey Styles almost joined WCW in 2001 as their new commen[...] Feb 25 - Don Callis was recently interviewed on Gallows & Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. During the interview, Callis revealed that he Joey Styles almost joined WCW in 2001 as their new commen[...]

How Has Bad Bunny Been Received Backstage In WWE?

Fightful Select is reporting that rapper Bad Bunny has been a "hit" backstage, and has been very easy to deal according to a WWE source. The source also noted that he was open about what was required [...] Feb 25 - Fightful Select is reporting that rapper Bad Bunny has been a "hit" backstage, and has been very easy to deal according to a WWE source. The source also noted that he was open about what was required [...]