Velvet Sky Speaks Out On Dixie Carter, 'She Was Just Vile'

Velvet Sky who worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2007-2016 has branded TNA’s former owner Dixie Carter "vile" on the recently launched The Beautiful Podcast.

"There’s this huge misconception of her that she’s so sweet. I’m not hating on her because people are like, “Well, if it wasn’t for her, there would be no TNA.” Yea, good, she served her purpose. She was the money person, and I give her props for that. But, the way she treated people, I’m sorry. I’m real. I see through the bullsh*t. I’m not an a*s kisser. There were a lot of people in the company, male and female, that did kiss her a*s. I was not one of them. You were not one of them. I did not give a f*ck if she liked me or not.

I was contracted under Jeff Jarrett. Jeff Jarrett signed my contract, not Dixie Carter. I don’t have to do sh*t to appease her. I wasn’t a bitch to her. I didn’t go out of my way to be a bitch to her. If we were face to face, it would be like, “Yes, hello. How are you?” out of respect because I’m not a disrespectful person. She was just vile."