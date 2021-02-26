Kelly Klein Files 28-Page Lawsuit Against Ring Of Honor

Kelly Klein has filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring Of Honor and parent company Sinclair broadcast, according to court documents obtained by HeelByNature.com.

Kelly Klein alleges she was terminated from Ring Of Honor on December 31, 2019 for the following reason:

"Plaintiff alleges that the Defendants terminated her contract as of December 31, 2019, because of her complaints regarding the disparate pay for WHO female wrestlers, the lack of safety and medical protocols after Plaintiff suffered the concussion in October of 2019, and the sexual harassment at ROH."

Klein is reported to have filed a 28-page lawsuit against ROH and Sinclair Broadcasting on 2/24 with the complaints such as; Breach of Implied Contract, Unpaid Royalties, Violation of State and Federal Equal Pay Acts, and Abusive Discharge, Discrimination and Harassment, and Unsafe Work Environment.

The following names were named in the lawsuit:

- Greg Gilliand (General Manager Of ROH)

- Hunter Johnston (Creative Director)

- Joe Koff (Chief Operating Officer and Vice-President of Training Of ROH)

- Jamar Shipman (Jay Lethal)

Click here to read the full court document.