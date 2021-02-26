Who Leads Creative In Impact Wrestling?, Update On Storyline For Sammy Guevara

Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative writing in Impact Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Jacobs reports directly to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say on what makes television.

The team consists of Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer, and Robert Evans.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reports, Impact had proposed losses and beatdowns for Sammy Guevara when he was due to start filming with them recently. Guevara was however pulled from the most recent Impact Wrestling tapings due to a disagreement with creative over these plans.

He was reportedly going to win his last match, but receive a beat down after and wasn't booked to come back for any kind of revenge.

There was also a report recently which suggested that he would lose a three-way match featuring Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Black Taurus ended up taking his spot. Guevara proposed winning the X Division Championship at one point, which Impact didn’t have plans for.