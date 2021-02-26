WWE Network To Air First Non-Sports Entertainment Documentary 'HEAVEN'

WWE announced their first-ever non-sports entertainment documentary "Heaven" will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

WWE.com:

For the first time, WWE Network Documentaries will expand its award-winning storytelling beyond the world of sports-entertainment when it presents HEAVEN, a new documentary premiering Sunday, March 7.

HEAVEN tells the story of a trailblazing high school wrestler named Heaven Fitch. In 2020, as a junior, Fitch became the first female athlete to win a boy’s state wrestling championship in North Carolina, claiming the top spot in the 106-pound weight class. The film documents her inspiring journey up the ranks and the challenges she faced along the way, from proving doubters wrong to defying the odds and making history.

The trailer for HEAVEN, available to watch above, was first revealed by Sports Business Journal.

Narrating the documentary is WWE Hall of Famer and fellow North Carolina resident Beth Phoenix, who, like Fitch, often competed against boys during her amateur wrestling career. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon provides the film’s introduction.

HEAVEN, which premieres during Women’s History Month, marks a departure from WWE Network Documentaries’ typical subject matter focusing on the squared circle.

“The story of Heaven Fitch is the beginning of a new genre of storytelling for WWE Network Documentaries. She has inspired so many with her elite athleticism as well as her numerous accomplishments. We are excited to share Heaven’s championship story with the WWE Universe,” says Ben Houser, VP & Executive Producer, WWE Network Documentaries.

Don’t miss the world premiere of HEAVEN on March 7. The film will be available to stream on demand starting at 10 a.m. ET on the Free Version of WWE Network and across WWE social channels, including YouTube and Facebook.