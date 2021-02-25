Don Callis Almost Joined WCW With Joey Styles In 2001

Don Callis was recently interviewed on Gallows & Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. During the interview, Callis revealed that he Joey Styles almost joined WCW in 2001 as their new commentary team.

“In 2001 when WCW was about to go out of business, I had a gig lined up with Bischoff,” Callis revealed. “Joey Styles and I were gonna go in and be the commentators.. I was gonna make more money than I ever made, but that deal fell through.”

It was a tumultuous time in the pro wrestling industry. Callis recalls having leverage one minute and the deal falling through soon thereafter.

“All of a sudden, it was like, I went from being able to leverage three companies (WWF, WCW and ECW), to a monopoly (WWE). And I knew when a monopoly happens, guys on top like Jericho do well, but the guys underneath, don’t do well.”