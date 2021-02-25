How Has Bad Bunny Been Received Backstage In WWE?

Fightful Select is reporting that rapper Bad Bunny has been a "hit" backstage, and has been very easy to deal according to a WWE source. The source also noted that he was open about what was required of him at last Sunday's Elimination Chamber and the Raw that followed.

Bad Bunny is also open to doing more business with the company in the future. He is right now taking his run very seriously and has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a match at WrestleMania 37.

His rumored WrestleMania 37 match will see him team with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at the event. The Miz is of course currently WWE champion, and if this match was to happen he would need to drop it before Mania.

WWE officials feel this has been a very successful celebrity crossover for the company with lots of additional benefits such as high merchandise sales and social media interaction from Bad Bunny's fan base.