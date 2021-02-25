The Miz Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent appearance with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz discussed his relationship with Vince and how McMahon has always believed in him.

"Vince has always believed in me. Whenever I've had a conversation with him, he can tell that if he tells me something, I don't just hear it. I listen to it, absorb it, and get exactly what he wants out of it and make sure that the big picture is in place. He can lean on me to do that. A lot of people go into Vince's office and complain and say, 'I need to do this and that.' I'm not that guy. I say, 'Vince needs this done. I can do that. Not only can I do it, I can make it even better than he wants it to be.' That's the trust I've developed with him and the company. The company knows this is my passion, life, and love. I love entertaining"

The Miz asks for Mr. McMahon's blessing to team with Shane McMahon: SmackDown LIVE, Dec. 18, 2018