Paul Heyman Calls BS On Radio Personalities ECW Story

WWE's own Paul Heyman refuted a story that was told by a radio personality named Craig Carton. Carton claimed that he was originally going to portray the character of "Joey Styles" and be the announcer for ECW.

Carton's comments are right down below.

“I was once offered a job in wrestling when I worked in Philly. I don’t even know the name of the company. It was in the mid 90s. I was going to be Joey Styles.”

Carton stated he didn't really know much about ECW, but he stated he could never forget the name 'Joey Styles'.

“I was on the WIP Radio in Philadelphia, someone came to me from ECW and said, ‘we’d love you to be our ringside announcer, and you’re gonna go by the name Joey Styles.’ My schedule didn’t allow it or something. I don’t remember being against it, because I wasn’t making much money. I don’t remember why I didn’t take up the job. But I was going to be Joey Styles, I’ll never forget the name because it was such a cool name.”

Below is what Heyman stated to him on social media.

“Sorry, @craigcartonlive. I’m calling bullshit on this one. #JoeBonsignore was @JoeyStyles even before I hired him in 1993. In ’94, we needed a replacement that summer. There were a few considerations. None of them were to be named #JoeyStyles. #ECW @EvanRobertsWFAN.”

