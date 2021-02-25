Vince McMahon's Initial Reaction To Meeting Matt Riddle

During a recent appearance on WWE The Bump, Matt Riddle mentioned the first time he met Vince McMahon: "Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [McMahon], the first time, he's like, 'You're kind of a goof.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I know I'm kind of a goof.' 'That's not a good thing.' For me, it is because I can back it up. I'm tough, I can fight. Being a goof for me is good. A lot of people are like, 'he's so goofy.' You guys realize I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and knock you unconscious. I'm 35 and get to be a goofball because I'm a savage in the ring."

GoFundMe Page Created for Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson's Funeral & Medical Expenses

As wrestling fans are aware, National Wrestling Alliance talent Joseph Hudson, better known as Jocephus and The Question Mark, has tragically passed a[...] Feb 25 - As wrestling fans are aware, National Wrestling Alliance talent Joseph Hudson, better known as Jocephus and The Question Mark, has tragically passed a[...]

How WWE Officials View Damian Priest Right Now

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Damian Priest's push: "He’s gonna be protected for sure unti[...] Feb 25 - During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Damian Priest's push: "He’s gonna be protected for sure unti[...]

AEW Dynamite Scores Another Viewership Win Over NXT, Both Shows See Increase

The viewership is in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. This week AEW scored another win against NXT, with both shows seeing increases in viewers.&nb[...] Feb 25 - The viewership is in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. This week AEW scored another win against NXT, with both shows seeing increases in viewers.&nb[...]

Pro Wrestling Legend Vampiro Credits Sting For His Career In The USA

Pro wrestling legend and Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) Vampiro has thanked Sting on Twitter for helping his pro-wrestling car[...] Feb 25 - Pro wrestling legend and Director of Talent for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) Vampiro has thanked Sting on Twitter for helping his pro-wrestling car[...]

Don Callis Almost Joined WCW With Joey Styles In 2001

Don Callis was recently interviewed on Gallows & Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. During the interview, Callis revealed that he Joey St[...] Feb 25 - Don Callis was recently interviewed on Gallows & Anderson’s Talk’n Shop podcast. During the interview, Callis revealed that he Joey St[...]

How Has Bad Bunny Been Received Backstage In WWE?

Fightful Select is reporting that rapper Bad Bunny has been a "hit" backstage, and has been very easy to deal according to a WWE source. The source al[...] Feb 25 - Fightful Select is reporting that rapper Bad Bunny has been a "hit" backstage, and has been very easy to deal according to a WWE source. The source al[...]

Ron Simmons Reveals How His ‘Damn’ Catchphrase Came To Be

Ron Simmons was a guest on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and looked back at how his his famous “DAMN!” catchphrase cam[...] Feb 25 - Ron Simmons was a guest on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and looked back at how his his famous “DAMN!” catchphrase cam[...]

The Miz Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a recent appearance with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz discussed his relationship with Vince and how McMa[...] Feb 25 - During a recent appearance with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz discussed his relationship with Vince and how McMa[...]

Paul Heyman Calls BS On Radio Personalities ECW Story

WWE's own Paul Heyman refuted a story that was told by a radio personality named Craig Carton. Carton claimed that he was originally going to portray [...] Feb 25 - WWE's own Paul Heyman refuted a story that was told by a radio personality named Craig Carton. Carton claimed that he was originally going to portray [...]

Batista Featured In Netflix Army Of The Dead Trailer

Netflix dropped it's trailer for the upcoming movie Army of the Dead which will star Batista. The movie is set to release on May 21st of this ye[...] Feb 25 - Netflix dropped it's trailer for the upcoming movie Army of the Dead which will star Batista. The movie is set to release on May 21st of this ye[...]

EC3 Signs Deal With Ring Of Honor

Ring Of Honor issued the following: EC3 SIGNS WITH ROH Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that EC3 has signed with the company. EC3, who had been[...] Feb 25 - Ring Of Honor issued the following: EC3 SIGNS WITH ROH Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that EC3 has signed with the company. EC3, who had been[...]

NWA Powerrr's Jocephus (aka Question Mark) Has Passed Away

It has been confirmed by both Aron Stevens and Billy Corgan that NWA Powerrr's Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson, who was particularly popular in his Question [...] Feb 25 - It has been confirmed by both Aron Stevens and Billy Corgan that NWA Powerrr's Joseph "Jocephus" Hudson, who was particularly popular in his Question [...]

Next Week's AEW Dynamite: 10-Man Tag, Shaq, Paul Wight Speaks & More

AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard [...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced the following for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet - FTR/Tully Blanchard [...]

Nyla Rose Advances In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, w[...] Feb 24 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, AEW held the U.S. semifinal of the women’s eliminator tournament Britt Baker went up against Nyla Rose, w[...]

Paul Wight (Big Show) To Speak On AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynam[...] Feb 24 - AEW has announced fans will hear from Paul Wight (Big Show) for the first time since joining the All Elite promotion next Wednesday night on AEW Dynam[...]

Two New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal [...] Feb 24 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, two new matches were announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. - Casino Battle Royal [...]

NXT Women's Championship Match Announced NXT In Two Week

Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Stor[...] Feb 24 - Io Shirai is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in two weeks on the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network. Stor[...]

Sting Delivers A Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop On Brian Cage

On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episo[...] Feb 24 - On this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting was shown in a vignette taking Darby out of the body bag that he was put in by Team Taz on last week's episo[...]

Kyle O’Reilly Ruled ‘Out Of Action’ For 4-6 Weeks

On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’[...] Feb 24 - On tonight's WWE NXT, it was revealed Kyle O’Reilly will be out of action for several weeks following an attack by Adam Cole on last week’[...]

CZW Wrestler DK Meadows Has Passed Away

It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of de[...] Feb 24 - It is with sadness we report the passing of DK Meadows. Meadows was apart of the CZW Dojo and had worked across the independent scene. No cause of de[...]

Marty Scurll Involved In Recent NJPW Strong Taping

Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly [...] Feb 24 - Marty Scurll reportedly recently attended a taping of NJPW Strong. According to a Fanbyte source that has knowledge of the tapings Scurll reportedly [...]

Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been 'Fully Cleared' To Wrestle In AEW

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last we[...] Feb 24 - During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Sting being powerbombed by Brian Cage on last we[...]

The Rock Confirms He Really Did Knock Out A High Schooler For Calling Wrestling Fake

Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high school[...] Feb 24 - Fans of his new TV show Young Rock on NBC may have seen a segment nearing the end of the show where a teenage Dwayne Johnson knocked out a high school[...]