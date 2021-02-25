Vince McMahon's Initial Reaction To Meeting Matt Riddle
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 25, 2021
During a recent appearance on WWE The
Bump, Matt Riddle mentioned the first time he met Vince McMahon: "Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [McMahon], the first time, he's like, 'You're kind of a goof.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I know I'm kind of a goof.' 'That's not a good thing.' For me, it is because I can back it up. I'm tough, I can fight. Being a goof for me is good. A lot of people are like, 'he's so goofy.' You guys realize I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and knock you unconscious. I'm 35 and get to be a goofball because I'm a savage in the ring." VIDEO
